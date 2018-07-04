Featured

Video of young Mo Bamba posterizing middle-schooler goes viral

The Orlando Magic were fortunate to have seven-foot big man Mo Bamba fall to them with the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Fans will enjoy watching Bamba, with his long arms and physical presence in the paint. The Texas product gets it done on both ends of the floor.

They’ll also enjoy watching him make highlight-reel plays such as this one, when he was playing for Cardigan Mountain School in 2013. It’s important to mention that Bamba was only in eighth grade (!) at the time.

It’s safe to say that very few eighth graders can dunk like that.

