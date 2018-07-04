Watch: Joey Chestnut breaks world record, wins 11th Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

Joey Chestnut is the GOAT in competitive eating.

There was a time when it was at least a two-horse race, when Takeru Kobayashi and him were going to toe-to-toe, but now that the Japanese eater is out of the competition, it’s all about Chestnut.

And he crushed the field at the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest again on Wednesday, per usual.

Chestnut ate 74 hot dogs, while Carmen Cincotti was the next-closest with 45. Geoffrey Esper ate 43, which was good for third place. But, most importantly, Chestnut’s 74 was a new world record.

Here he is with the Mustard Belt.

CHESTNUT TIES RUSSELL!!! American Hero Joey Chestnut wins his 11th Mustard Belt by eating 64 hot dogs and buns 🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/LxvIOOvixT — The Sports Quotient (@SportsQuotient) July 4, 2018

For reference, Chestnut ate 72 last year, so, he continues to improve, like a fine wine. He’s the GOAT.