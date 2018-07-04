Watch: Lakers fan cleverly removes LeBron James picture from Kobe Bryant mural

Lakers fans have been buzzing since the team acquired LeBron James on Sunday night, especially since they really haven’t had much to cheer about over the past few seasons.

The Lakers endured another playoff-less campaign, making it five straight for them, but the addition of James has fans in Los Angeles excited.

That was on display recently, when it was noticed that someone — presumably a Lakers fan — taped a picture of LeBron James’ face over a Kobe Bryant mural in Los Angeles. The picture of James’ face was laid right over Bryant’s face.

One particular Lakers fan was having none of it, though. He threw his shoe at the picture a number of times, until it finally came down. The mural was then essentially restored to its original form — without the piece of paper covering the depiction of Bryant’s face.

Saw this blasphemy of LeBron’s face taped on top of #mambaonmelrose, so I had to do what was right. Thank you for coming @KingJames, but @kobebryant is still the king of LA. pic.twitter.com/VbayCu0OxO — Andrew Perez (@andoneperez) July 4, 2018

That was a clever way to clean up the mural, so to speak.