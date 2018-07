Patriots quarterback Tom Brady spent his Fourth of July communing with nature, but he actually ended up finding himself in a tense situation — briefly.

Brady posted a video to his Instagram Live story on Wednesday morning, showing him with a bear behind him, His reaction pretty much says it all, which is why this video is certainly worth watching.

This man really is a living legend pic.twitter.com/glXI2UnFhW — Kelvin (@nivlekev) July 4, 2018

TB12 has some serious stones. We would’ve run to the high heavens after seeing that furry monster. He is one brave soul, that’s for sure.