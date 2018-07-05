MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: July 5/18

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)

UFC

Sage Northcutt (10-2) vs Zak Ottow (16-5) – UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Ivanov – July 14th

Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua (25-10) vs Anthony Smith (29-13) – UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Smith – July 22nd

Nad Narimani (10-2) vs Khalid Taha (12-1) – UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Smith – July 22nd

Davey Grant (10-3) vs Manny Bermudez (12-0) – UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Smith – July 22nd

Alexander Gustafsson (18-4) vs Volkan Oezdemir (15-1) – UFC 227 – Aug 4th

Brett Johns (15-1) vs Pedro Munhoz (15-3) – UFC 227 – Aug 4th

Justin Gaethje (18-2) vs James Vick (13-1) – UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs Vick – Aug 25th

John Moraga (19-6) vs Deiveson Figueiredo (14-0) – UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs Vick – Aug 25th

Michael Johnson (17-13) vs Andre Fili (18-5) – UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs Vick – Aug 25th

Iuri Alcantara (36-9, 1 NC) vs Cory Sandhagen (8-1) – UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs Vick – Aug 25th

Andrei Arlovski (27-16) vs Shamil Abdurakhimov (18-4) – UFC Fight Night 136 – Sept 15th

C.B. Dollaway (17-8) vs Omari Akhmedov (17-4-1) – UFC Fight Night 136 – Sept 15th

Mark Godbeer (13-4) vs Luis Henrique (10-4, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night 137 – Sept 22nd

Livia Renata Souza (11-1) vs Alex Chambers (5-4) – UFC Fight Night 137 – Sept 22nd

Bellator

Darrion Caldwell (12-1) vs Noad Lahat (12-3) – Bellator 204 – Aug 17th

Middleweight Championship: Gegard Mousasi (44-6-2) vs Rory MacDonald (20-4) – Bellator 205 – Sept 29th

RIZIN

Takanori Gomi (35-15, 1 NC) vs Melvin Guillard (32-20-2, 3 NC) – RIZIN 11 – July 29th