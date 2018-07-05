Your Daily Cartoon: NBA's Western Conference towers over East

It’s almost comical how much more talent the NBA’s Western Conference has when compared to the East.

The Warriors and Rockets battled it out in a seven-game, closely-contested series in the Western Conference Finals, which Golden State emerged victorious in. They then destroyed the Cavs in the Finals, sweeping them with ease. It showed just how much better the West was.

And now, LeBron James has left the East, having joined the Lakers, making Kyrie Irving arguably the best player in the conference. The West got better, and the East took a step back, as this cartoon shows.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]