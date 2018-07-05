Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday July 6

4:00am: Best of the Best Boxing Series ($12.99 Fite.tv)

5:00am: ShootBoxing Girls S-Cup: 48kg World Championship (Shootboxing.org)

8:00am: The Battle Muay Thai (YouTube)

1:00pm: Boyka Athens Warrior Spirit ($4.99 EliteBoxing.tv)

6:00pm: Ramirez vs. O’Connor Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)

6:00pm: UFC 226 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

6:00pm: Fight To Win Pro 79 (FloGrappling)

6:30pm: UFC TUF Finale Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

7:00pm: UFC TUF Finale Pre-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

8:00pm: UFC TUF Finale Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

9:00pm: LA Fight Club (FREE Fite.tv)

10:00pm: UFC TUF Finale (Fox Sports 1)

Saturday July 7

1:00am: UFC TUF Finale Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

1:15am: UFC TUF Finale Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

5:00am: OneFC: Battle for the Heavens (OneFC App)

5:00am: MAX Muay Thai (Facebook)

7:20am: The Champion Muay Thai (YouTube)

8:30am: Battle Arena 51 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

2:00pm: Lion Fight 43 (FloCombat)

2:00pm: Fight Festival ($9.99 Fite.tv)

4:00pm: ISKA US Open World Championship Semifinals (ESPN3)

6:30pm: Top Rank on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+)

6:30pm: UFC 226 Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

7:00pm: ISKA US Open World Championship Finals (ESPN3)

7:00pm: UFC 226 Pre-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

8:00pm: UFC 226 Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

8:00pm: Diamond Rock Promotions: Night of Knockouts ($14.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Jose Carlos Ramirez vs. Danny O’Connor/Egidijus Kavaliauskas vs. Juan Carlos Abreu (ESPN)

10:00pm: UFC 226 ($64.99 Pay-Per-View)

Sunday July 8

1:00am: UFC 226 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

1:15am: UFC 226 Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

7:20am: MAX Muay Thai (YouTube)

Top-10 Viewing Options: At long last, UFC 226 is here! The wait is ov–excuse me, I’m being handed something–aaaaand Holloway is out. Fuck everything.

1. UFC 226: OH COME THE FUCK ON!

2. UFC TUF Finale: The damned Style Bender in action!

3. Jose Carlos Ramirez vs. Danny O’Connor/Egidijus Kavaliauskas vs. Juan Carlos Abreu: Weak weekend for boxing, which actually comes on a monster UFC weekend, so this is a solid, if unspectacular card in the middle of it.

4. OneFC: Battle for the Heavens: ONE keeps integrating muay thai and kickboxing into their cards, and they’re doing so on a free app!

5. Lion Fight 43: Muay Thai Grand Prix pulled a savvy move by hosting and sponsoring European Lion Fight cards. Helps their titles, their brand, and American in-roads.

6. ShootBoxing Girls S-Cup: 48kg World Championship: WATCH RENA WRECK SOME SHIT!

7. Fight To Win Pro 79: Not a ton on tap, but the only grappling option of the weekend.

8. ISKA US Open World Championship Finals: ISKA events on ESPN have been a staple for some time, and good to see high-level karate being given a platform.

9. UFC 226 Post-Fight Show: Win, lose, or draw, some major shakeups and stories will have been written.

10. UFC TUF Finale Pre-Fight Show: With the TUF house for sale, maybe this is the last Ultimate Fighter?

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Lightweight Grand Prix Bout: Liam Nolan vs. Ramal Aslanov (33-4) [King of Kings 58]

4. Light Heavyweight Bout: Andre Meunier vs. Ibrahim El Bouni (36-6-1) [OneFC: Battle for the Heavens]

3. Lightweight Bout: Fabian Hundt vs. Superbon Banchamek (103-34) [All Star Fight 5]

2. Middleweight Bout: Thongchai Sitsongpeenong (137-37) vs. Vladimir Moravcik (80-7-1) [All Star Fight 5]

1. Welterweight Bout: Buakaw Banchamek (235-24-12) vs. Michael Krcmar (33-13) [All Star Fight 5]

BOXING

5. WBC Continental Americas Junior Lightweight Championship: Andy Vences (c) (20-0-1) vs. Frank De Alba (22-3-2) [Top Rank on ESPN]

4. Heavyweight Bout: Andy Ruiz Jr. (30-1) vs. Kevin Johnson (32-9-1) [Top Rank on ESPN]

3. Vacant WBA World Cruiserweight Championship: Beibut Shumenov (17-2) vs. Hizni Altunkaya (30-1) [KZ Productions]

2. NABF Welterweight Championship: Egidijus Kavaliauskas (c) (19-0) vs. Juan Carlos Abreu (19-3-1) [Top Rank on ESPN]

1. WBC World Junior Welterweight Championship: Jose Carlos Ramirez (c) (22-0) vs. Danny O’Connor (30-3) [Top Rank on ESPN]

MMA

5. Welterweight Bout: Mike Perry (11-3) vs. Paul Felder (15-3) [UFC 226]

4. Middleweight Bout: Brad Tavares (17-4) vs. Israel Adesanya (13-0) [UFC TUF Finale]

3. Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis (19-5) vs. Francis Ngannou (11-2) [UFC 226]

2. UFC Featherweight Championship: Max Holloway (c) (19-3) vs. Brian Ortega (14-0) [UFC 226]

1. UFC Heavyweight Championship: Stipe Miocic (c) (18-2) vs. Daniel Cormier (20-1) [UFC 226]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 215lb Black Belt Bout: Chad Fields vs. Jordan Sullivan [Fight To Win Pro 79]

4. 220lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: George Oiler vs. Michael Bernhard [Fight To Win Pro 79]

3. Super Heavyweight Black Belt Bout: Chris Larkin vs. Dustin Ware [Fight To Win Pro 79]

2. 190lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Dante Leon vs. Joe Baize [Fight To Win Pro 79]

1. 170lb Black Belt Bout: Bill Cooper vs. Vitor Oliveira [Fight To Win Pro 79]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man eager to watch fights and lose cash attempts to keep all of his fingers for one more week.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Mike Perry vs. Paul Felder

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Raphael Assuncao vs. Rob Font

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Jose Carlos Ramirez over Danny O’Connor

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC 226

Upset of the Week: Daniel Cormier over Stipe Miocic

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Gokhan Saki vs. Khalil Rountree