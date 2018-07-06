Bellator 201 Fighter Salaries

Bellator Women’s Flyweight Champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane was the star of the show at Bellator 201 last weekend, and fittingly she was the top earner.
Here are the fighter payouts, released by the California State Athletic Commission.
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane: $50,000
Saad Awad: $46,000
Valerie Letourneau: $38,000 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus)
Jordan Young: $36,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus)
Juan Archuleta: $25,000
Joey Davis: $25,000
Kerri Anne Melendez: $25,000
Ryan Couture: $24,000
Ed Ruth: $15,000
Alejandra Lara: $15,000
Tyrell Fortune: $15,000
Kristina Williams: $14,000
Robbie Peralta: $10,000
Andy Murad: $5,000
Craig Plaskett: $3,000
Jamal Pogues: $3,000
Giovanni Sarran: $2,500
Jay Jay Wilson: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)
Jacob Rosales: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)
Ricky Furar: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)
Tiani Valle: $2,000
David Conte: $1,200
Joshua Jones: $1,200
Victor Rosas: $1,200
Comments