Bellator 201 Fighter Salaries

Bellator Women’s Flyweight Champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane was the star of the show at Bellator 201 last weekend, and fittingly she was the top earner.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the California State Athletic Commission.

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane: $50,000

Saad Awad: $46,000

Valerie Letourneau: $38,000 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus)

Jordan Young: $36,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus)

Juan Archuleta: $25,000

Joey Davis: $25,000

Kerri Anne Melendez: $25,000

Ryan Couture: $24,000

Ed Ruth: $15,000

Alejandra Lara: $15,000

Tyrell Fortune: $15,000

Kristina Williams: $14,000

Robbie Peralta: $10,000

Andy Murad: $5,000

Craig Plaskett: $3,000

Jamal Pogues: $3,000

Giovanni Sarran: $2,500

Jay Jay Wilson: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)

Jacob Rosales: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)

Ricky Furar: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)

Tiani Valle: $2,000

David Conte: $1,200

Joshua Jones: $1,200

Victor Rosas: $1,200