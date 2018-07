Friday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Round 16

Richmond Tigers vs. Adelaide Crows — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m.

Brisbane Lions vs. Carlton Blues — FS2, 11:30 p.m.

Basketball

Big 3

Week 3, Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

Trilogy vs. 3’s Company — Facebook, 7 p.m.

Ghost Ballers s. Ball Hogs — Fox, 8 p.m.

Power vs. Tri-State — Fox, 9 p.m.

Killer 3s vs. 3-Headed Monsters — Fox, 10 p.m.

CFL

Week 4

Ottawa Redblacks at Montreal Alouettes — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pre-Game — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5, 7 p.m.

FIFA World Cup

Quarterfinal, Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

Uruguay vs. France — Telemundo, 9:30 a.m./FS1, 9:50 a.m.

Quarterfinal, Kazan Arena, Kazan, Russia

Brazil vs. Belgium — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m./FS1, 1:50 p.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 9 a.m.

FIFA World Cup Live — FS, 9 a.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 11:50 a.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, noon

FIFA World Cup Today — FS1, noon

Un neuvo dia en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 12:30 p.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 1 p.m.

República Mundialista — Univision Deportes, 1 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Today — FS1, 4 p.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 4 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo: Edición Mundialista — Univision Deportes, 4 p.m.

ESPN FC: Russia Tonight — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

The Xtra: Russia — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Viva el Mundial y más — Telemundo/Universo, 7 p.m.

Univision Deportes Fútbol Club: Edición Mundialista — Univision Deportes, 7 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Tonight — FS2, 10 p.m.

República Mundialista — Univision Deportes, 11 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Tonight — Fox, midnight

Contacto Deportivo: Edición Mundialista — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Formula 1

British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, England, United Kingdom

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 4:55 a.m.

Practice 2 — ESPNU, 8:55 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

Irish Open, Ballyliffin Golf Club (Glashedy Links), Ballyliffin, Ireland

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m.

Web.com Tour

LECOM Health Challenge, Peek’n Peak Resort (Upper Course), Findley Lake, NY

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour

A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, The Greenbrier Resort (The Old White TPC), White Sulpher Springs, WV

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, Thornberry Creek at Oneida (Legends Championship Course), Oneida, WI

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Ultimate Fighter Undefeated Finale: Tavares vs. Adesanya, Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — FS1, 8 p.m.

Main Card — FS1, 10 p.m.

UFC Prefight Show — FS1, 7 p.m.

UFC Post Fight Show — FS1, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Hard Knocks Fighting — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Toronto — YES/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland — MLB Network/NBC Sports California/STO, 7 p.m.

Texas at Detroit — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota — MASN2/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston — NBC Sports Chicago/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City — NESN/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Fox Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Chicago, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Washington — Fox Sports Florida/MASN, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee — Fox Sports South/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona — Fox Sports San Diego/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco — Fox Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Tampa Bay at New York Mets — Fox Sports Sun/SNY, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Anaheim — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

Xfinity Series

Firecracker 250, Daytona Internatonal Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Qualifying — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Race — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR America: Fan Friday — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Xfinity Series Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Xfinity Series Post-Race Show — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

Racing Roots: Clint Bower — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.

Monster Energy Cup Series

Firecracker 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Qualifying — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

NBA Summer League

Las Vegas, Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV

Houston vs. Indiana — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

Brooklyn vs. Orlando — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Detroit — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Cleveland vs Washington — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

Denver vs. Minnesota — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

Las Vegas, Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

Toronto vs. New Orelans — ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Charlotte — ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

Boston vs. Philadelphia — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Dalals vs. Phoenix — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

The Jump: Summer League Special — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Club International Friendly, Estadio Caliente, Tijuana, Mexico

Cruz Azul vs. Club Tijuana — Univision Deportes, 9 p.m.

NWSL

Portland Thorns vs. Utah Royals — go90, 11 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Storied: Courage Matters-The C.M. Newton Story — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

SEC Storied: Croom — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Rebel — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

SEC Storied: Maravich — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Tennis

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ 3rd Round — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Wimbledon Primetime — Tennis Channel, 4:30 p.m.