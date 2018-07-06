Hard Rock Celebrating Its Grand Opening in Atlantic City

High-rollers rejoice! Hard Rock Casino is set to impress with a grand opening in Atlantic City after the New Jersey gambling regulators board gave the company the go-ahead to do so. The shuttered Hard Rock casino – which is replacing the Trump Taj Mahal- is one of two such establishments that will open in this region on Thursday. The other one is the Ocean Resort Casino which used to be known as Revel.

While the Ocean Resort Casino will mark its opening with a normal ribbon cutting ceremony at 1 PM, the Hard Rock casino is planning a guitar smashing session two hours prior, which is sure to attract the attention of spectators and players alike.

While Atlantic City was once famous as the only other place in America with casinos (aside from Las Vegas of course), it has been through a rough two years, during which 5 of its 12 casinos closed down much to the chagrin of gclubslot fans. However, the opening of Hard Rock and Ocean Resort Casino will at least bring the count of operating casinos in the region up to 9.

Aside from the massive Gibson Les Paul electric guitar replica occupying the casino’s entrance, gamblers will also be treated to the sight of Elvis Presley’s original Rolls Royce, which is now owned by car enthusiast and Hard Rock Senior Vice President Joe Emanuele.

Needless to say, the place looks worlds apart from how it did back when it was the Trump Taj Mahal. From giant sparkling chandeliers and gaudy hardware, the Hard Rock is now all about celebrating rock ‘n’ rock with a slew of giant guitars and video screens displaying the greatest rock hits of all time.

Meanwhile, the Ocean Resort has also seen vast improvements, including the removal of glass barriers that were the bane of many a patron’s existence, as well as an addition of six swimming pools, a restaurant, an outdoor pool play club, golf simulator and a rock ‘n’ roll burlesque club, naturally.

Like Hard Rock, Elvis’s Rolls has seen some momentous occasions, including picking up the Beatles on their first trip to L.A. and of course transporting the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll himself, Elvis Presley. Now, this legendary car will be a part of yet another landmark occasion, and it only makes sense that Emanuele not only purchased the vehicle on auction but drove it to the Hard Rock casino with a police escort on tow himself.

However, if you thought that was impressive, wait till you see all the rock ‘n’ roll and Elvis Presley memorabilia that will be on display at Hard Rock, including guitars from legends like Bob Dylan, Rob Orbison and pop star Katy Perry, as well as glam gowns that were once worn by Witney Houston and Stevie Nicks, and even a unique leather stage outfit that was once worn by Joe Perry, the guitarist for famous rock band Aerosmith.

Additional memorabilia include items from Frank Sinatra, Wyclef Jean, Bon Jovi and even handwritten lyrics to a song by Blondie’s Debbie Harry titled “Dreaming”.