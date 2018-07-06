Is Kyle Kuzma now recruiting players to Los Angeles?

After LeBron James inked his way to the Lakers, all eyes have now turned to the appeal of heading to Los Angeles. Now, the young players have to grow up much faster than anticipated if the Lakers want to bring home a championship. From a recently deleted tweet pointed out by NESN, it looks like Kyle Kuzma has begun the recruiting process of attempting to add veterans.

Kuzma did not just stop at Dwyane Wade, he keep on the recruiting trail for Damian Lillard after it was rumored the Lakers had interest in a possible trade for the Blazers star.

It is quite confusing Kuzma would reach out to Dwyane Wade, as he is in a full decline and could not work well in the Cavaliers system with LeBron James just last season. However, it is pleasant to see the young Laker players attempting to bring in veterans and focus in on the mission — instead of participating in the petty drama that wrapped up their month of June.