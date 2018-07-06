Patrick Beverley says Clippers will be better than Lakers, will contend

All the buzz and rave for Los Angeles basketball will revolve around the Lakers after the signing of LeBron James this season. While the Lakers have dramatically improved their roster towards contention, Clippers guard Patrick Beverley is confident in his Clippers, as he told TMZ Sports.

The Clippers look to be a team that will make a splash in the future. After it had been reported they could be in pursuit of Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers dumped a lot of money out of their payroll to be flexible in 2019. The Clippers traded Blake Griffin, Chris Paul, Austin Rivers, and let DeAndre Jordan walk to get younger and more versatile in the last two offseasons.

Beverley believes the Clippers have a great team and was quoted in this video stating “I like the squad we have now” when asked about a potential Kawhi Leonard trade. The Clippers currently have a core of Beverley, Avery Bradley, Tobias Harris, Danilo Gallinari, Marcin Gortat, and Lou Williams going into next season. Not to mention, first round pick Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be under the wing of Beverley and Bradley as he grows into his role with the Clippers.

Would this Clipper team be better than the Lakers with LeBron? Probably not. But, Beverley has good reason to be excited for the future with the core of players they have now and potential free agents to come with a lot of cap space to use.

Beverley only played in 11 games during the 2017-18 campaign after suffering a knee injury. Beverley averaged 12.2 points and and 4.1 rebounds per game in limited action.