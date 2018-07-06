Report: Bulls likely to match offer sheet for Zach LaVine

Going into this offseason, one of the only questions surrounding the Chicago Bulls was the free agency of Zach LaVine. LaVine is a restricted free agent, meaning the Bulls can retain him by matching an offer sheet LaVine signs with another team. Friday night, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported the Sacramento Kings and Zach LaVine agreed to a 4-year $78M contract — giving the Bulls 48 hours to match.

For LaVine, that seems like a hefty salary coming off the knee injury he suffered before the trade. But, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports the Bulls are likely to match the offer sheet and keep LaVine.

Early indications are Bulls will match LaVine’s offer sheet. They have 48 hours to do so. Tribune story: https://t.co/CtyMBRqZvZ — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) July 7, 2018

LaVine was acquired by the Chicago Bulls in a trade with the Timberwolves that sent Jimmy Butler to Minnesota during the 2017 NBA Draft. Butler, who has spent one year in Minnesota, is currently wrapped in some drama surrounding other Timberwolves. The Bulls full package for Butler included stud rookie Lauri Markkanen, Kris Dunn and LaVine.

LaVine, who is just 23 years old, averaged 16.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game — playing in just 24 games due to an ACL tear he suffered the season prior.