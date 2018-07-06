Report: Many teams will pursue Carmelo Anthony

After a rough first season in Oklahoma City, it looks like Carmelo Anthony and the Thunder are no more as they work towards a potential buyout. As many teams attempt to load up to dethrone the Golden State Warriors, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN says there will be many teams pursuing Carmelo Anthony.
Carmelo Anthony will be in the same position as Dwyane Wade was when he was bought out by the Chicago Bulls last season. Where he can save a good team a lot of money due to the buyout. After deciding to return to OKC this season, the Thunder are in a position where they can trade the former superstar or just buy him out and save nearly $100M over the next couple of seasons.
Anthony can sign a veteran’s minimum contract and save a contending team a lot of cap space. Early indications have pointed to Carmelo Anthony joining a team contending for a championship due to his knack to score and shoot from the outside.
Carmelo Anthony averaged 16.2 points, and 5.8 rebounds per game, on 40.4% shooting from the field for the Thunder.
