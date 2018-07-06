The Daily Target 7/6/18

Last Night: Twins 5, Baltimore 2 – Well this is new. The Twins actually won a game last night, getting a good start from Aaron Slegers, and a good game from Max Kepler. Not sure I’m used to this, not after that 1-8 road trip. I’m going to sit down for a while.

The Athletic ($) – With the Twins reeling, Aaron Slegers seizes opportunity and gets his first win – With the Twins likely to be trading most of their team away in he next 25 days, it’s important to see who can fill in the blanks now, and just who might be able to help right the ship going into 2019. Aaron Slegers made his case yesterday.