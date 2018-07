Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has a cannon for an arm, and that was on full display recently.

Brady played dodgeball against a number of kids at a youth camp recently, and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, shared some of the video footage for our viewing pleasure.

And yeah, it’s safe to say Brady won that round.

Kirk Cousins was not too shabby, either, at his respective youth camp roughly a week ago.

When it comes to dodgeball, Kirk Cousins doesn't mess around. pic.twitter.com/QtvzDQQkQF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 30, 2018

Cousins vs. Brady — who ya got?