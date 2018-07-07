Former UND Hockey Player Adam Calder Passes Away

Photo Credit: John Gilbert, UND Athletics.

On Friday, University of North Dakota hockey fans received some sobering news. Former Fighting Sioux forward Adam Calder (1995-1999) had passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer.

In 141 game with the Fighting Sioux, Calder scored 38 goals and 107 points. Calder was also an even plus/minus. Calder is ranked 69th all-time in UND scoring. Calder was the captain of the 1998-99 UND hockey team.

Calder was a member of the 1997 NCAA title team and joined the Fighting Sioux as former head coach Dean Blais was elevating the program back to national prominence.

After leaving UND, Calder enjoyed a 14-year professional hockey career playing in over 700 games scoring over 900 points. Calder played a majority of his games in the Elite Ice Hockey League 261 and the ECHL 251. (Elite Prospects Profile)

“Our North Dakota hockey family was saddened by the passing of Adam Calder,” UND head coach Brad Berry said. “We send our deepest sympathies to the Calder family at this time. Adam will be forever remembered within our program.”

Adam Calder played College Hockey for North Dakota from 1995-1999. Was on North Dakota's 1997 National Championship team and scored the empty net goal to seal the game against BU in Milwaukee. Played in 4 straight Frozen Fours. He was 42. https://t.co/uHqxoP0S4r — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) July 6, 2018

Remembering Adam Calder

Per UND Hockey Release — Calder was a four-year letter winner at North Dakota from 1995-96 to 1998-99 and was a sophomore on North Dakota’s 1996-97 NCAA championship team. He scored the empty-net goal in UND’s 6-4 win over Boston University in the NCAA Frozen Four title game. Calder, a native of Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, amassed 38 goals and 107 points in 141 career games and captained the 1998-99 Fighting Sioux squad that won the program’s third of four straight Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular-season championships.

Per South Carolina Stingrays Release –“Earlier today I learned that Adam passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Adam was a great teammate, friend, and father of two wonderful kids. The Stingrays organization is so sad to hear this news and our thoughts and prayers go out to Calds and his family during this difficult time. Adam was a fighter and fought until the end. He loved the Stingrays and checked in often to see how we were doing. Whenever we spoke, he wanted to talk about the Rays and not about himself. We will miss you my friend.” – Rob Concannon

The Coventry Blaze are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of #25 Adam Calder who today lost his battle with cancer. His mother, father, sister and brother were with him at the time and he passed peacefully. Our condolences are with his family and especially his children at this time.