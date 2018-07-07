LeBron James shows support for U.S. Soccer by rocking Christian Pulisic jersey

He may be on vacation with his family, now that The Decision 3.0 is in the books, but LeBron James took some time to show some love for soccer with the World Cup going on.

The United States Men’s National Team may not have qualified for the tournament, after an embarrassing loss to Trinidad and Tobago sealed their fate back in October, but James still had no problem rocking a Christian Pulisic jersey while vacationing in Italy.

Make your own caption. Have fun..!! A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jul 6, 2018 at 11:57am PDT

Pulisic represents hope for the future of U.S. Soccer, and James appears to be aware of that.