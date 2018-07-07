MLB

Look: Ryan Shazier hangs out with Aaron Judge at Yankees game

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier continues to make progress in his recovery from spinal stabilization surgery, and it looks like he’s already able to move around more comfortably as well.

Shazier hit up Rogers Centre for Friday’s Yankees-Blue Jays game, and he made sure to hang out with the Bronx Bombers beforehand as well.

Here he is on the field before the game with his wife, Michelle Rodriguez, and Aaron Judge.

And here’s Shazier looking jacked at batting practice.

It’s great to see Shazier out and about. And we certainly don’t blame him for favoring the Yankees players over the Blue Jays — we would’ve done the same.

