Report: Carmelo Anthony eyeing the Lakers

One summer later, another race for the services of Carmelo Anthony has begun. After deciding to return to the Thunder via his player option, the Thunder have decided it will be time to move on and negotiate a buyout. With a potential veteran’s minimum deal possible, contenders can now line up to add the former all-star and scoring machine. According to Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports, one of those teams could be the Lakers.

Source close to Carmelo Anthony says the #Lakers are one of Melo’s preferred destinations, and that he's high on chance to finally play with #LeBron. Keep in mind too, that Carmelo owns a house in LA. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 7, 2018

It was reported that many teams would be on the pursuit for Carmelo Anthony if they can get him cheap. But, it is unclear if Anthony would take the veterans minimum contract to begin with. The Lakers are currently comprised of many passing guards including LeBron and Lonzo Ball.

If Carmelo Anthony can sit back into a catch and shoot role and execute, the Lakers could have the steal of free agency paying Anthony a little over $2M. But, Anthony’s struggles are well documented in OKC as he falls down the list of scoring options.

Carmelo Anthony averaged 16.2 points, and 5.8 rebounds per game on 40.4% shooting from the field for the Thunder in 2017-18.