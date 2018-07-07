The Daily Target 7/7/18

Last Night: Twins 6, Baltimore 2 – Jake Cave had another good game in center, and Max Kepler hit a home run, while Eddie Rosario continued to be the best player on the team this season. Otherwise, the Twins got a decent start from Lance Lynn, which will almost certainly be traded in the next couple of weeks. He never wanted to be here, and understands that he needs to be better to punch a ticket out of town. You do you, Lance.

Star Tribune – Lance Lynn solid, outfielders excel as Twins beat Orioles again – Before he even came over from the Yankees, Jake Cave was a decent prospect. This shouldn’t be a huge surprise, but it should be greatly appreciated that he is stepping in with the injuries and inconsistencies the team has had so far.

Roster Rundown: The Twins acquired minor league infielder Jon Kemmer from the Astros for cash. One has to believe that Kemmer will make a brief appearance in Minneapolis at some point this season. Taylor Motter was sent down to Chattanooga upon his return from injury.