Tristan Thompson reportedly views LeBron James' departure as chance to rise

The aftermath of losing LeBron James to the Lakers does not look good for Cleveland. The roster currently looks like a wasteland of old players with bad contracts. But, according to Jason Brow of Hollywoodlife.com, Thompson has a positive outlook on the Cavaliers future.

“Now that LeBron is gone, the Cleveland Cavaliers are in a situation where almost anything can happen,” a source close to Tristan EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “But with those thoughts as they are, nobody expects them to even get close to the NBA Finals.” Yet, the source says that Tristan “feels like this could be a great opening and opportunity to where he could become a superstar in the NBA.”

ICYMI. #Cavs center Tristan Thompson reportedly viewing LeBron departure as chance to rise. #NBA https://t.co/exAmFjSCim — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) July 7, 2018

Tristan Thompson has always shown that he is an energy player who can rebound effectively. But, Thompson has never shown an ability to get a consistent postgame going in the paint, nor a jump shot. With extended reps as the Cavaliers move on from LeBron, there’s a great chance he can improve his game. With new rookie point guard Collin Sexton now in the fold — the Cavaliers have a real chance to re-develop chemistry.

Thompson averaged 5.8 points, and 6.6 rebounds on 56% shooting in 20.2 minutes per game this season.