UFC 226: Paul Felder vs Mike Perry Fight Recap, Photos & Fight Video

Paul Felder is one tough son of a gun. First his UFC 226 fight against Mike Perry started off with a headbutt that opened up both men. Then, at the beginning of Round 2, it became apparent that his right arm and/or hand was broken. But that didn’t stop him from using it.

Then, later on in Round 2, a Perry left hook exploded Felder’s right side of his face, leaving him with a hematoma and a crimson mask.

But The Irish Dragon was game, and the two went toe-to-toe to end the fight.

In the end, Perry, due to his terrifying striking and multiple takedowns (!!) earned the split decision. The move to Jackson-Wink seems to have paid instant dividends, as he looked sharper in all aspects of the game.