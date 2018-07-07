MMA Manifesto

UFC 226: Paul Felder vs Mike Perry Fight Recap, Photos & Fight Video

UFC 226: Paul Felder vs Mike Perry Fight Recap, Photos & Fight Video

MMA Manifesto

UFC 226: Paul Felder vs Mike Perry Fight Recap, Photos & Fight Video

Jul 7, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Paul Felder (red gloves) fights Mike Perry (blue gloves) during UFC 226 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

 

Paul Felder is one tough son of a gun.  First his UFC 226 fight against Mike Perry started off with a headbutt that opened up both men.  Then, at the beginning of Round 2, it became apparent that his right arm and/or hand was broken.  But that didn’t stop him from using it.

Then, later on in Round 2, a Perry left hook exploded Felder’s right side of his face, leaving him with a hematoma and a crimson mask.

But The Irish Dragon was game, and the two went toe-to-toe to end the fight.

In the end, Perry, due to his terrifying striking and multiple takedowns (!!) earned the split decision.  The move to Jackson-Wink seems to have paid instant dividends, as he looked sharper in all aspects of the game.

 

Jul 7, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Mike Perry (blue gloves) celebrates beating Paul Felder (red gloves) during UFC 226 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home