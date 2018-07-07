Watch Rob Gronkowski spike Bills hat at wedding

The Summer of Gronk is in full swing, although the Patriots tight end has been fairly quiet over the past few months.

Maybe that’s because of the rumored turmoil between him and the team, or maybe the Patriots coaching staff told him to tone it down a bit.

Whatever the reason, Gronkowski did manage to go viral over the weekend, after he made the most Gronk-like entrance ever to a wedding reception. A bridesmaid handed him a Bills hat, which he then spiked with authority — finishing it all off with some dance moves.

Here’s a photo of Gronk and his bros.

Just Gronk being Gronk.