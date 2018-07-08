7/8/18 Game Preview: Tampa Bay Rays at New York Mets

Mets

Success has been very fleeting for the 2018 New York Mets (35-50), and yesterday’s game was a perfect example of that trend. The Mets entered the day on a modest two game winning streak, but couldn’t extend it to three as they got shut out by the Tampa Bay Rays (44-44) 3-0. The Rays evened up the series at a game a piece, so both teams will look to secure a series victory in the matinee finale this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 1:10 pm at Citi Field.

The Mets will send right hander Chris Flexen (0-1, 10.80 ERA) to the mound today. Flexen was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to make this start with the Mets opting to push Zack Wheeler back a day, lining him up to start in tomorrow’s doubleheader in order to try and avoid taxing the bullpen on that day. The Rays will counter with former Yankee Nathan Eovaldi (2-3, 3.92 ERA). Eovaldi was strong in his last start, holding the Miami Marlins to two runs in six innings on Monday, but didn’t factor in the decision of a game the Rays lost 3-2.

New York Mets Lineup:

  1. CF Brandon Nimmo
  2. 1B Wilmer Flores
  3. 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
  4. RF Michael Conforto
  5. 3B Todd Frazier
  6. LF Dominic Smith
  7. C Devin Mesoraco
  8. SS Jose Reyes
  9. SP Chris Flexen

Pre-Game Notes:

  • The Mets have sent Drew Smith back to AAA Las Vegas to make room for Flexen on the active roster.
  • Eovaldi is 1-4 with a 5.01 ERA in nine career starts against the Mets.
  • Flexen has never faced the Rays before.
  • Jose Bautista will get the day off today. Michael Conforto will shift over to right field, opening up a rare start for Dominic Smith, who will play left and bat seventh.
  • Amed Rosario is getting the day off today. Jose Reyes will start at shortstop and bat eighth.
  • This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Rays. Whoever wins today’s game will win the season series.
  • The Mets are looking to win their first series since May 20th today, when they completed a three game sweep over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

