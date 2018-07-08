CK Podcast 345: Discussing Zach LaVine and Jabari Parker

Jordan Maly from Locked on Bulls joins the show to discuss the Bulls season and how they can improve from a 27-55 record. We talked about the Bulls 7th overall pick in the 2018 draft, Wendell Carter Jr., who was a teammate of Marvin Bagley III at Duke. The Bulls matching the offer sheet for Zach LaVine and much more with Jordan. Then Cowbell Kingdom’s Managing Editor Leo Beas joined us from Summer League!

Follow Jordan on Twitter: @JordanCMaly

Dustin Twitter: @TheBrakedown

Leo: @Cowbell_Kingdom @BeasLeo ​