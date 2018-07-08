Cowbell Kingdom

CK Podcast 345: Discussing Zach LaVine and Jabari Parker

CK Podcast 345: Discussing Zach LaVine and Jabari Parker

Cowbell Kingdom

CK Podcast 345: Discussing Zach LaVine and Jabari Parker

Jordan Maly from Locked on Bulls joins the show to discuss the Bulls season and how they can improve from a 27-55 record. We talked about the Bulls 7th overall pick in the 2018 draft, Wendell Carter Jr., who was a teammate of Marvin Bagley III at Duke. The Bulls matching the offer sheet for Zach LaVine and much more with Jordan. Then Cowbell Kingdom’s Managing Editor Leo Beas joined us from Summer League!
Follow Jordan on Twitter: @JordanCMaly
Dustin Twitter: @TheBrakedown
Leo: @Cowbell_Kingdom @BeasLeo ​

Cowbell Kingdom, Kings, NBA

Subscribe to our Youtube Channel
Subscribe to our Podcast on iTunes

Follow Cowbell Kingdom on all social media platforms:


Follow us @Cowbell_Kingdom
Follow us @Cowbell_Kingdom
Add us on Snapchat
Like us on Facebook

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Cowbell Kingdom
Home