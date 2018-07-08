Watch: Daniel Cormier knocks out Stipe Miocic, then shoves Brock Lesnar

Daniel Cormier backed up his trash talk in a big way at UFC 226 on Saturday night.

Cormier, on Friday, said that he would defeat Stipe Miocic, and a victory would make him the greatest fighter of all-time, in his mind. The sportsbooks listed Cormier as a decent underdog in the fight, but DC, as he’s been known to do, delivered.

It didn’t take him long, either. Cormier knocked Miocic out in the first round, after knocking his opponent down with a right cross, and then pounding all over him — causing the ref to call the fight.

DC IS WORLD CHAMP! DANIEL CORMIER IS WORLD CHAMP! He KO'd Stipe Miocic in Round 1. MY WORLD. The Champ Champ. #UFC207 pic.twitter.com/iYD3lw1qLg — Ahmar Khan (@AhmarSKhan) July 8, 2018

Cormier then called out former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar after the fight, which wasn’t a good idea. Lesnar later confronted Cormier, and the two got in a shoving match in the ring.

Brock Lesnar confronts Daniel Cormier inside the octagon after being called out by the new two division Champ ! #UFC226🔥 pic.twitter.com/TITqA6TBgz — Louise Green (@LouiseGreenMMA) July 8, 2018

It will be interesting to see who Cormier fights next.