Joey Votto stopped by Wrigley Field security who didn't recognize him (Video)

Reds slugger Joey Votto was in the lineup for Saturday’s game against the Cubs, but the problem was that he had some issues actually getting into Wrigley Field for the action.

Votto walked through the players’ entrance, when he was stopped by a member of the stadium’s security, who clearly did not recognize the Reds first baseman. Votto politely let the guy know who he was, and was also aided by a fan, who informed the Wrigley staffer that he was indeed a player.

The sheepish look on the Wrigley staffer’s face that followed the funny exchange pretty much said it all. As for Votto, he went 2-for-4 in the game, and is nearing a .300 average for the season. He continues to be the lone bright spot on a hapless Reds squad.