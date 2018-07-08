Sunday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 2: Mouilleron-Saint-Germain to La Roche-sur-Yon — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Highlights — NBC, 4:30 p.m.

Tour de France Pre Show — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Primetime Replay — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, NH

Finals — FS1, 1 p.m.

Formula 1

British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, England, United Kingdom

Race — ESPN, 9:05 a.m.

Formula 1: On the Grid — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

Irish Open, Ballyliffin Golf Club (Glashedy Links), Ballyliffin, Ireland

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, The Greenbrier Resort (The Old White TPC), White Sulpher Springs, WV

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:45 p.m.

Web.com Tour

LECOM Health Challenge, Peek’n Peak Resort (Upper Course), Findley Lake, NY

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, Thornberry Creek at Oneida (Legends Championship Course), Oneida, WI

Final Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

IndyCar

Iowa Corn 300, Iowa Speedway, Newton, IA

Race — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

IndyCar Pre Race — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

IndyCar Post Race — NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Toronto — YES/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland — NBC Sports California/STO, 1 p.m.

Texas at Detroit — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota — MASN2/Fox Sports North, 2 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston — NBC Sports Chicago/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City — NESN/Fox Sports Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

National League

Miami at Washington — Fox Sports Florida/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh — NBC Sports Philadelphia/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee — TBS/Fox Sports South/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs — Fox Sports Ohio/WGN, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona — Fox Sports San Diego/Fox Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco — Fox Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Interleague

Tampa Bay at New York Mets — Fox Sports Sun/SNY, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Anaheim — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

MLB All-Star Selection Show — ESPN, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight: All-Star Roster Review Special — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS

Week 19

NYCFC vs. New York Red Bulls — FS1/TSN2, 7 p.m.

NBA Summer League

Las Vegas, Cox Paviliion, Las Vegas, NV

Minnesota vs. Toronto — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 3 p.m.

Charlotte vs. Miami — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 5 p.m.

Dallas vs. Milwaukee — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 7 p.m.

Utah vs. New York Knicks — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 9 p.m.

Sacramento vs. Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 11 p.m.

Las Vegas, Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

Washington vs. San Antonio — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Portland vs. Atlanta — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Golden State vs. Houston — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis vs. Orlando — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Chicago — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon, London, England, United Kingdom

Week One Highlights — ABC, 3 p.m.