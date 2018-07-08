Sunday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern
Cycling
Tour de France
Stage 2: Mouilleron-Saint-Germain to La Roche-sur-Yon — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.
Highlights — NBC, 4:30 p.m.
Tour de France Pre Show — NBCSN, 7 a.m.
Primetime Replay — NBCSN, 8 p.m.
Drag Racing
NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, NH
Finals — FS1, 1 p.m.
Formula 1
British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, England, United Kingdom
Race — ESPN, 9:05 a.m.
Formula 1: On the Grid — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.
Golf
European Tour
Irish Open, Ballyliffin Golf Club (Glashedy Links), Ballyliffin, Ireland
Final Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
PGA Tour
A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, The Greenbrier Resort (The Old White TPC), White Sulpher Springs, WV
Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:45 p.m.
Web.com Tour
LECOM Health Challenge, Peek’n Peak Resort (Upper Course), Findley Lake, NY
Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
LPGA Tour
Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, Thornberry Creek at Oneida (Legends Championship Course), Oneida, WI
Final Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.
IndyCar
Iowa Corn 300, Iowa Speedway, Newton, IA
Race — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.
IndyCar Pre Race — NBCSN, 2 p.m.
IndyCar Post Race — NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.
MLB
American League
New York Yankees at Toronto — YES/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland — NBC Sports California/STO, 1 p.m.
Texas at Detroit — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota — MASN2/Fox Sports North, 2 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston — NBC Sports Chicago/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City — NESN/Fox Sports Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
National League
Miami at Washington — Fox Sports Florida/MASN, 1:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh — NBC Sports Philadelphia/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee — TBS/Fox Sports South/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs — Fox Sports Ohio/WGN, 2:20 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona — Fox Sports San Diego/Fox Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco — Fox Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.
Interleague
Tampa Bay at New York Mets — Fox Sports Sun/SNY, 1 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Root Sports, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Anaheim — ESPN, 8 p.m.
Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.
Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.
MLB All-Star Selection Show — ESPN, 7 p.m.
MLB Tonight: All-Star Roster Review Special — MLB Network, 8 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.
MLS
Week 19
NYCFC vs. New York Red Bulls — FS1/TSN2, 7 p.m.
NBA Summer League
Las Vegas, Cox Paviliion, Las Vegas, NV
Minnesota vs. Toronto — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 3 p.m.
Charlotte vs. Miami — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 5 p.m.
Dallas vs. Milwaukee — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 7 p.m.
Utah vs. New York Knicks — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 9 p.m.
Sacramento vs. Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 11 p.m.
Las Vegas, Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV
Washington vs. San Antonio — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.
Portland vs. Atlanta — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
Golden State vs. Houston — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis vs. Orlando — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Chicago — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.
The Starters — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Monday)
Tennis
The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon, London, England, United Kingdom
Week One Highlights — ABC, 3 p.m.
Track & Field
IAAF World Challenge
Grande Premio Brasíl Caixa de Atletismo, Arena Caixa Atletismo, Bragança Paulista, SP, Brazil
Finals — Olympic Channel, 1:30 p.m.
