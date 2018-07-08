The Best Sports for Betting

For Love of the Game

Sports are where legends are made. There is something about competition that drives an individual to their limits, to test the boundaries of their abilities. There are few things out there that accomplish this better than professional sports. However, sports are not just about the competition and the game, there is a whole economy and culture that goes along with sports that turns it into what it is today.

Whether you are into the latest NBA news, or are more of a football fan, there is a sport out there for everyone, even those who don’t like to get too physical. If you are of the latter variety, one favorited past-time is sports betting. Not only is this a great way to spice up watching a game, some people make a full-time income doing it.

The Best Bets

Sports betting has been a staple of big sports for a long time, and has become even more mainstream since regulations have been loosened. If you would like to start spicing your games up and potentially making a profit, here are some of the best sports to bet on:

Soccer – This is one of the most celebrated and the most popular sport on the entire planet. It would be hard to visit any place in the world that does not have at least one soccer team. The popularity of the sport, and the passion of the players and fans always makes soccer a great choice for betting. There are always good odds and a clever better can come out ahead consistently.

Basketball – There are so many dominant players in basketball, and so many opinions about who is the best that this leaves plenty of room for some lucrative gambling. Good betters make their money by getting a good spread and taking the road less traveled or noticed. In basketball especially, there is plenty of room for upsets, which makes the sport a better’s paradise. The nice bonus is that it is also very entertaining to watch.

Tennis – The more involved and passionate the fan base of a sport, the better the gambling, and Tennis has one of the most passionate fan bases out there. The thing about Tennis is there are lots of variables to bet on, including which player will win, by how much, in which set. Sometimes people even bet on how players will react to certain situations, because Tennis tends to be filled with colorful characters.

Golf – There are few sports out there with deeper pockets than the game of golf. There is a reason that those country clubs are so exclusive. Golf is considered a luxury game, which means that there is usually a lot of money floating around a course. This is great news for gamblers, as fans and players of the game typically have deep pockets, but not necessarily a thorough understanding of the game.