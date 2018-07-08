The Daily Target 7/8/18

Last Night: Twins 5, Baltimore 4 – The Orioles scored 3 runs in the first inning, two of which came from the beleaguered Chris Davis, when he hit a home run to dead center. Classic Twins baseball. But then something crazy happened. Bobby Wilson happened. He drove in about 19 runs and led the charge for a comeback. Max Kepler homered for the second game in a row, and Kyle Gibson worked through his issues, and the Twins won for the third game in a row. Now when they trade everyone away, it ‘s really going to disrupt the team’s momentum!

Twins.com – Odorizzi aiming to rebound in finale – Jake Odorizzi gets the start today, and he gets to face former teammate Alex Cobb. There were rumors that the Twins would add Alex Cobb this offseason, but as it turns out, they really dodged a bullet