The worry was that the Francis Ngannou-Derrick Lewis matchup could become a staring contest. And, sadly, that is what happened. Both men, especially Ngannou, refused to engage, fearful and respectful of each other’s power.

Everyone in this arena's life just flashed in front of their eyes ..#UFC226 pic.twitter.com/GKjSLhsCvN — UFC (@ufc) July 8, 2018

The less we can say about this, the better. Lewis won via unanimous decision. Movin’ right along to the main event.