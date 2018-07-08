UFC 226: Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier Fight Recap, Photos & Fight Video

By: Jeff Fox | July 8, 2018
Jul 7, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Stipe Miocic (red gloves) fights Daniel Cormier (blue gloves) during UFC 226 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
And new…….. Daniel Cormier made history tonight in the octagon at UFC 226, knocking out long-time UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic.
The fight started out pretty fast, with both men landed solid blows on each other and each doing well in the clinch.
Jul 7, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Stipe Miocic (red gloves) fights Daniel Cormier (blue gloves) during UFC 226 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
And then, while clinching in the center of the octagon nearing the end of Round 1, DC created history – a stiff right on the chin and some brutal ground and pound ended the night early for Miocic.
And then, things got even crazier.
Jul 7, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Daniel Cormier (blue gloves) celebrates beating Stipe Miocic (red gloves) during UFC 226 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Comments