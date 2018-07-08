Violent brawl erupts in AAU game; even refs were involved (Video)

It’s always hard to watch sporting events at the youth level get ugly, but what happened at a recent AAU game was one of the worst sequence of eveents we’ve ever seen.
A Georgia tournament game in Emerson, Georgia, involving the Houston Raptors and Chicago’s R.A.W. Athletic. The Gatorade Association Presents the Finals game was a normal, physical game, until it wasn’t.
It’s unclear what sparked the brawl, but you can see clips of it below. Both players and refs were throwing punches.
LakePoint Sports hosted the game, and issued this statement afterward.
That was difficult to watch.
