Violent brawl erupts in AAU game; even refs were involved (Video)

It’s always hard to watch sporting events at the youth level get ugly, but what happened at a recent AAU game was one of the worst sequence of eveents we’ve ever seen.

A Georgia tournament game in Emerson, Georgia, involving the Houston Raptors and Chicago’s R.A.W. Athletic. The Gatorade Association Presents the Finals game was a normal, physical game, until it wasn’t.

It’s unclear what sparked the brawl, but you can see clips of it below. Both players and refs were throwing punches.

Clip I received…team actually jumps the refs! Can’t make this up…see for yourself! @aau_bingo pic.twitter.com/UH9oSsiUFQ — Doug Jones (@djones8301) July 8, 2018

LakePoint Sports hosted the game, and issued this statement afterward.

We are disappointed in the incident that occurred this morning at The Association basketball tournament at @LakePointIndoor and are taking the appropriate action with authorities. Behavior like this by any party will not be tolerated. — #LetsLakePoint (@LakePointSports) July 8, 2018

That was difficult to watch.