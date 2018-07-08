Wade Baldwin hits Grayson Allen in face, gets ejected (Video)

Jazz rookie Grayson Allen has been known to get under his opponents’ skin, as we saw during his collegiate career.

That carried over into the NBA, apparently, as Allen got tangled up with Trae Young in a Summer League game, leading to a heated physical altercation (watch here), and technical fouls for both players.

Saturday’s Summer League game featured more of Allen getting under another player’s skin. This time it was Blazers point guard Wade Baldwin, who was seen getting into it with Allen, and then proceeded to hit the Jazz rookie right in the face.

Wade Baldwin ejected for a 'hostile act' after hitting Grayson Allen in the face pic.twitter.com/QmkmBlRr03 — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) July 7, 2018

Baldwin was ejected shortly thereafter, which certainly appeared to be the right call.