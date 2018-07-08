Watch Andy Dick grope Ivanka Trump's leg on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' in video

Comedian Andy Dick has made a habit of crossing the line over the years, as he’s been known to do it with both his jokes and his physical actions.

A video has surfaced that showed him doing exactly that, on a 2007 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” Not only that, it featured him doing something completely inappropriate to a woman who is now extremely powerful, and respected.

The video showed Dick sitting with a coffee cup in his hands, randomly electing to comment on the glitter on Ivanka Trump’s legs. He then proceeded to grope her, inappropriately touching her legs, which was absolutely uncalled for, and creepy, to be quite honest.

Trump handled it well — slapping Dick’s hand away. She clearly could have done more than that, as Dick completely crossed the line there.