Watch: Kevin Knox's massive dunk destroyed a guy in Summer League game

The Knicks are awful, but rookie forward Kevin Knox has been giving the team hope for the future.

Knox may have received the same treatment Kristaps Porzingis once received on draft night from fans — getting booed — but he’s giving them reason to feel foolish for it.

Sunday’s Summer League game against the Jazz saw Knox receive a pass from Frank Ntilikina, and that’s where the highlight-reel play started. It ended with Knox posterizing poor Georges Niang with a vicious dunk, which you can watch in the video clip below.

KEVIN KNOX MY GOD pic.twitter.com/D9yE7WftfO — gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 9, 2018

Knox is beginning to make watching Knicks games fun, for a change.