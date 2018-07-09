Fighters of the Week

1. Daniel Cormier: He goddamned did it. A short cross from in tight and DC is your two-division champion of this world. The man’s legacy is secure, and he’s going to make some bank in his upcoming bout with pile of juice Brock Lesnar.

2. Ray Cooper III: Cooper, who after extensive research I found out, is not a country singer or owner of a tire dealership, put the hands to former world title challenger Jake Shields in the main event of PFL 3, earning a huge upset and a career-making win.

3. Israel Adesanya: The Style Bender absolutely flummoxed Brad Tavares, who had no answer for him, and proved victorious in his first, but definitely not last, UFC main event.

4. Khalil Rountree: It’s not every day you can TKO a kickboxing legend, but damned if that’s just what Rountree did, silencing a ton of doubters along the way.

5. Vitor Oliveira: In the main event of Fight To Win Pro 79, Oliveira guillotined Bill Cooper and earned some scratch for submission of the night.

6. Mike Perry: Platinum stepped up on short notice and put together a hell of a scrap with Paul Felder, taking the win and earning cred along the way.

7. Brad Katona/Mike Trizano: The two newest Ultimate Fighter winners, and still undefeated.

8. Wei Rui: Defended his 63kg title at Glory of Honor against 63kg tournament winner Deng Zeqi.

9. Kai Ting Chuang: Is the OneFC Kickboxing Atomweight champion, and she made history as the first women’s OneFC Super Series world champion.

10. Roxanne Modafferi: After missing her layup for UFC gold, Roxy rebounded and got a very rare, for her, TKO finish over Barb Honchak.

11. Rena Kubota: a.k.a. RENA, headlined the ShootBoxing Girls Cup and took home a UD over Elaine Leal.

12. Egidijus Kavaliauskas: In what ended up being the ersatz main event on Saturday’s ESPN card, Kavaliauskas defended his NABF welterweight title over Jose Carlos Abreu.

13. Buakaw Banchamek: Cruised in the main event of All Star Fight 5 over Michael Krcmar.

14. Beibut Shumenov: Made his return and claimed the WBA’s pathetic attempt to toss yet another of their world titles into the pile, this one at cruiserweight.

15. Orlando Salido: The Mexican slugger who was always down to push forward and bang is now going to be down to push laws forward and…I got nothing. Regardless, Salido has been elected to the Mexican government, and will be serving as state deputy in his native Sonora. Good for Deputy Salido and here’s to making a difference!