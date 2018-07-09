Look: LeBron James King of LA mural already vandalized

The LeBron James to Los Angeles move appears to be a bit polarizing among Lakers fans, with the majority of them being excited about the move.

But there’s also a contingent that isn’t really thrilled about James joining one of the most historic franchises in all of professional sports. James brings a high level of arrogance, a low level of accountability, and plenty of other antics as well. Still, he’s arguably the greatest player in the world, for now.

A mural of James was put up in LA, but one particular fan recently took to social media, offering financial compensation for anyone that would vandalize it. Apparently, it did not take long, as you can see in the photo below. Note the “3-6” message, which is a reference to James’ career record in the NBA Finals.

“We don’t want you” was a pretty clear message as well.