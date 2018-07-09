Panthers rookie CB Donte Jackson leaves awful tip for Saints fan who served him

It’s one thing to be cheap, but it’s another to be petty, which is something that some athletes are known for.
Panthers rookie cornerback Donte Jackson recently did something that checked off both boxes, and it really wasn’t a great look for him.
Jackson was called out by a Twitter user named Tyler on Sunday night, who tweeted a photo of the Panthers cornerback leaving a $5 tip on a $120.96 bill.
Jackson, rather than apologizing, responded to the fan by telling him he should be “grateful” for the five dollars.
It’s important to note that Tyler is a Saints fan, and Jackson plays for the Panthers, so do the math. All in all, it certainly was not a good look.
