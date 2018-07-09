Report: Bucks had 'great conversations' with Jabari Parker

One of the best remaining free agents in this class is Bucks forward Jabari Parker. Currently, Parker is a restricted free agent who has not been sought after by any other teams so far. But, Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst states that Parker and the Bucks look to be moving in the right direction.

“Obviously, Jabari is a restricted free agent,” Horst said on NBA TV. “We qualified him because we value him and we want to have the ability to keep him and work through that with him and his agent. We’ve had great conversations. We’re in contact with him every day. I think the market will dictate some of it, but we’ll continue to work on it and see how it turns out.”

"We've had great conversations and we're in contact every day." GM Jon Horst talks @JabariParker: pic.twitter.com/TnS7aSkDl1 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 9, 2018

When healthy, Jabari Parker has proven to be a lethal scoring option for the Bucks. Parker averaged 20.1 points per game during the 2016-17 season in Milwaukee before suffering a knee injury. Parker returned to play this season after missing the first 50 games and became a good role player for the playoff bound Bucks — averaging 12.6 points and nearly five rebounds per game.

The Bucks could be in a position to get Parker back this season for a cheap price due to his injury riddled season. After the Bulls matched Zach LaVine’s offer sheet, the Bulls must exit the race for Parker. The only other team to seem interested is the Kings. But, just like with LaVine — the Bucks have all of the leverage of a restricted free agency.