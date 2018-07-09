Report: Raptors 'generating buzz' for Kawhi Leonard

Recently, trade talks surrounding Kawhi Leonard have cooled since the beginning of free agency. Teams like the Lakers, Sixers, Celtics, and even the Clippers have been mentioned in the race for Leonard. But, a dark horse team could emerge north of the border. According to Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post, the Raptors have been generating buzz for the Spurs star.

The Toronto Raptors also generated buzz as a potential destination for Leonard. With LeBron James out of the Eastern Conference, perhaps Raptors President of Basketball Operations Masai Ujiri is willing to swing for the fences and move DeMar DeRozan or Kyle Lowry in such a deal. Further complicating the situation is Leonard’s health, which, until he’s on a court in a live-game situation, will probably remain a mystery.

After a disappointing end to the 2017-18 season, the Raptors could be closer to changing the current roster than most thought. Rumors have surfaced about the possibility of trading DeMar DeRozan this offseason in an effort to rebuild. The Raptors also fired Dwane Casey, who won coach of the year — and then hired new head coach Nick Nurse to bring new energy to the team.

The Raptors had also expressed interest in a top ten pick in this years NBA Draft and stated nobody was untouchable in those discussions. If the Raptors could acquire Kawhi Leonard in that process of cleaning house, that would be a home run for Ujiri and company.

In his last full season, Leonard averaged 25.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game on 48.5% shooting.