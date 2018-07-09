Touchdowns and Tangents Episode 79: Lakers, Cowboys, Winston and Madden Ratings

Touchdowns and Tangents brings more smoke for Madden ratings. Kenny and Pete breakdown the latest from Jameis Winston, Foster and Kam Chancellor too.

https://www.spreaker.com/user/touchdowns_tangents/touchdowns-tangents-7-5-2018

Bob Garcia IV comes on to talk about covering the Lakers in the new LeBron era. He also shares some laughs and analysis about LA Bron finally happening.

Ben Sudderth III from BS3 Sports stops in for some optimism about building a podcast brand as well as his takes on the Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks. He also weights in on Winston and Foster. There are some tangents about East Oakland and burger beef as well.

Takes and Tangents features more on the NFL using CBD, Fake Super Bowl Rings in Philly, the future of Cleveland including the Browns, XFL financing, Strikes for guaranteed contracts and more.

You can find this podcast on thegoodnewsradiostation.com and xsquadaffiliates.com.

Prior to Episode 79, Kenny and Pete appeared on the Kickin’ it with Kysii podcast and broadcast which is based out of Atlanta.

https://www.spreaker.com/user/wholeteam/the-kickin-it-with-kysii-say-it-ain-t-so

The duo started by participating in a discussion about the new NBA and Free Agency. The discussion closed out with in depth discussion about how the Podcast sttarted and why it is linking up with #Xsquad. More over, there are tangents about race, hip hop, branding, mentorship and more. Make sure you tune in.