UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: July 9/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 Georges St-Pierre 445 2 2 4 Chris Weidman 411 3 3 1 Robert Whittaker 404 4 4 5 Kelvin Gastelum 312 5 6 3 Luke Rockhold 295 6 7 Michael Bisping 262 7 5 2 Yoel Romero 255 8 8 6 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 194 9 10 7 Derek Brunson 184.5 10 12 Tim Boetsch 161 11 11 9 Brad Tavares 153.5 12 13 13 Thiago Santos 140.5 13 15 8 David Branch 127 14 19 11 Paulo Costa 120.5 15 16 Jack Hermansson 110 16 18 12 Antonio Carlos Junior 109 16 40 Israel Adesanya 109 18 20 Dan Kelly 96 19 21 14 Elias Theodorou 94.5 20 32 Gerald Meerschaert 89.5 20 16 10 Uriah Hall 89.5 22 22 Vitor Belfort 86.5 23 23 Thales Leites 85 24 24 16 Cezar Ferreira 76.5 25 25 Vitor Miranda 74 26 26 Tom Breese 71 27 27 C.B. Dollaway 69.5 28 28 15 Krzysztof Jotko 66.5 29 30 Eryk Anders 62.5 30 31 Omari Akhmedov 61.5 31 34 Hector Lombard 50 32 35 Trevin Giles 47.5 33 36 Johny Hendricks 46 33 36 Magnus Cedenblad 46 35 38 Eric Spicely 38 36 42 Alessio Di Chirico 36 37 39 Ryan Janes 33.5 38 41 Oskar Piechota 26.5 39 43 Charles Byrd 25 39 43 Darren Stewart 25 39 43 Markus Perez 25 42 43 Julian Marquez 22.5 42 47 Karl Roberson 22.5 44 48 Antonio Braga Neto 20 45 49 Marvin Vettori 16 46 50 Jonathan Wilson 14 46 50 Trevor Smith 14 48 52 Andrew Sanchez 11.5 49 53 Marcelo Guimaraes 8 50 54 James Bochnovic 0 50 54 John Phillips 0 50 54 Keith Berish 0 50 54 Rob Wilkinson 0 50 54 Tim Williams 0

Check back Friday for our welterweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound