UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: July 9/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|Georges St-Pierre
|445
|2
|2
|4
|Chris Weidman
|411
|3
|3
|1
|Robert Whittaker
|404
|4
|4
|5
|Kelvin Gastelum
|312
|5
|6
|3
|Luke Rockhold
|295
|6
|7
|Michael Bisping
|262
|7
|5
|2
|Yoel Romero
|255
|8
|8
|6
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
|194
|9
|10
|7
|Derek Brunson
|184.5
|10
|12
|Tim Boetsch
|161
|11
|11
|9
|Brad Tavares
|153.5
|12
|13
|13
|Thiago Santos
|140.5
|13
|15
|8
|David Branch
|127
|14
|19
|11
|Paulo Costa
|120.5
|15
|16
|Jack Hermansson
|110
|16
|18
|12
|Antonio Carlos Junior
|109
|16
|40
|Israel Adesanya
|109
|18
|20
|Dan Kelly
|96
|19
|21
|14
|Elias Theodorou
|94.5
|20
|32
|Gerald Meerschaert
|89.5
|20
|16
|10
|Uriah Hall
|89.5
|22
|22
|Vitor Belfort
|86.5
|23
|23
|Thales Leites
|85
|24
|24
|16
|Cezar Ferreira
|76.5
|25
|25
|Vitor Miranda
|74
|26
|26
|Tom Breese
|71
|27
|27
|C.B. Dollaway
|69.5
|28
|28
|15
|Krzysztof Jotko
|66.5
|29
|30
|Eryk Anders
|62.5
|30
|31
|Omari Akhmedov
|61.5
|31
|34
|Hector Lombard
|50
|32
|35
|Trevin Giles
|47.5
|33
|36
|Johny Hendricks
|46
|33
|36
|Magnus Cedenblad
|46
|35
|38
|Eric Spicely
|38
|36
|42
|Alessio Di Chirico
|36
|37
|39
|Ryan Janes
|33.5
|38
|41
|Oskar Piechota
|26.5
|39
|43
|Charles Byrd
|25
|39
|43
|Darren Stewart
|25
|39
|43
|Markus Perez
|25
|42
|43
|Julian Marquez
|22.5
|42
|47
|Karl Roberson
|22.5
|44
|48
|Antonio Braga Neto
|20
|45
|49
|Marvin Vettori
|16
|46
|50
|Jonathan Wilson
|14
|46
|50
|Trevor Smith
|14
|48
|52
|Andrew Sanchez
|11.5
|49
|53
|Marcelo Guimaraes
|8
|50
|54
|James Bochnovic
|0
|50
|54
|John Phillips
|0
|50
|54
|Keith Berish
|0
|50
|54
|Rob Wilkinson
|0
|50
|54
|Tim Williams
|0
Check back Friday for our welterweight rankings
