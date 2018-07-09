Your Daily Cartoon: Supreme Court justice nominations have striking resemblance to Nationals' use of analytics

President Donald Trump picked the Supreme Court justice nominations on Monday, leading to plenty of reactions on social media.

Like most political decisions, the nominations were quite polarizing, producing opinionated takes from both sides.

As for the nominations themselves, which didn’t appear to take body of work/career accomplishments into account as they should have, that process for selection resembles the Washington Nationals’ use of analytics — or lack thereof, we should say.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]