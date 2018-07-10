MMA Manifesto

2018 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: June Update

2018 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: June Update

MMA Manifesto

2018 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: June Update

Jun 9, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Alistair Overeem (red gloves) fights Curtis Blaydes (blue gloves) during UFC 225 at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

 

Mixed martial arts is as lonely and individualistic a sport as there is.  You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee.  No teammates, no coaches, no trainers.  You’re alone.

However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone.  While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity.  Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates.  Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.

So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses.  We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams.  However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.  

June update: AKA stays on top.

 

2018 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: June Update

Camp Winning % Wins Losses Title Fights
Wins Losses Points
1 1 American Kickboxing Academy 1.000 7 0 2 0 20
2 2 Black House/Team Nogueira 0.875 7 1 0 0 12
2 3 Elevation Fight Team 0.875 7 1 0 0 12
4 6 American Top Team 0.548 17 14 2 1 9
4 4 Strong Style Fight Team 1.000 3 0 1 0 9
6 6 City Kickboxing 1.000 3 0 0 0 6
7 5 303 Training Center 0.667 2 1 1 0 5
8 16 Belmore Kickboxing Academy 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
8 6 Blackzilians 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
8 6 Constrictor Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
8 6 Frankiko Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
8 16 Impact Gym 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
8 6 Lions High Performance Centre 0.750 3 1 0 0 4
8 6 Marajo Brothers Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
8 6 Pitbull Martial Arts Center 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
8 16 Ultimate Training Center 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
8 16 XLR8 Training Centre 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
18 16 2 Knuckle Sports 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 NR 4oz. Fight Club 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 Academy of Combat Arts 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 AKS Chorzow 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 6 Alliance MMA 0.556 5 4 0 0 2
18 16 Arizona Combat Sports 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 Berkut WCA Fight Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 Busan Team M.A.D. 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
18 NR Champions MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 Combat Sports Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 Core MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 CSW 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 Delincuentes MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 Elite Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 NR Extreme Sanda 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 Fighting Eagle 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 NR Forge Combat Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 Fortis MMA 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
18 16 Freestyle Fighting Gym 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 Frontline Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 Gorets MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 Gracie Barra Texas 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 Gracie Barra Woodlands 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 Gracie Fusion 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 James Cooper MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 NR K-1 Gym 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 Karate Mafia 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 KBC Pribram-MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 NR KHK MMA Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 London Shootfighters 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 NR Luttrell/Yee MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 Marinoble’s Martial Arts 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 Michigan Top Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 Milennia MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 OCS Jiu-Jitsu 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 Ohana Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 Pinnacle MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 Piranha Grappling Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 NR PMA Super Martial Arts 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 Power MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 Pura Vida BJJ 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 Redline Training Center 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 72 Ricardo Almeida BJJ 0.556 5 4 0 0 2
18 16 Shark Top Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 Silverback Fight Club 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 Skarbowsky Gym 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 South Shore Sportfighting 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 Team Kaoban 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 Team Lloyd Irvin 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 Team Markos 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 Team Renzo Gracie 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 Team Sityodtong 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 Team Strela 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 The MMA Clinic 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 72 Tiger Muay Thai 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
18 NR Titan Fighter 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 Trident Performance Training 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 72 Tristar 0.545 6 5 0 0 2
18 16 Wajyutsu Keisyukai 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 War Room MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 White Lotus Dojo 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
18 16 X-Gym 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
80 72 Allstars Training Centre 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
80 72 Broadway Jiu-Jitsu 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
80 93 China Top Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
80 72 CM System 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
80 72 Corinthians MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
80 72 Entram Gym 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
80 72 Gracie Barra Portland 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
80 72 Higher Level MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
80 93 Knoxville MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
80 72 Lobo Gym 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
80 72 Long Island MMA 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
80 NR Macaco Gold Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
80 16 MMA Masters 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
80 16 Nova Uniao 0.500 4 4 0 0 0
80 72 Our Town MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
80 72 Parana Vale Tudo 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
80 16 Peterson Grappler’s 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
80 72 Reign MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
80 72 Renzo Gracie Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
80 93 Roufusport 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
80 72 Scottish Hit Squad 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
80 72 Team Kattar MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
80 72 Team Tiger Schulmann 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
103 93 Akhmat Fight Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 American Top Team Gwinnett 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 American Top Team Orlando 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
103 93 Ankos MMA Poznan 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Arte Suave Copenhagen 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
103 93 Ascension Athletics 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Astra Fight Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 NR Biagtan Muay Thai 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Big Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Brunson’s MMA & Fitness 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 NR Budapest Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Bushido Acadamie 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Cave Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Central Valley Combat Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Chris Rees Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Chute Boxe 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Demian Maia Jiu-Jitsu 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 NR Dragon Combat 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Epic MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 168 Factory X 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
103 93 Fit NHB 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Freestyle Fighting Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Gile Ribeiro Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 72 Glory MMA 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
103 93 Gracie Technics 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Gym O 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 NR Hakushinkai Karate 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Hawaii Elite MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Hybrid Training Centre 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Imperio Fight 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Joe Stevenson’s Cobra Kai 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Killer B Combat Sports Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 K-Taro Dojo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Legion Fight Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 NR Mash Fight Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Miller Brothers MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Mixed Martial Pro Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 72 MMA Lab 0.444 4 5 0 0 -2
103 93 MMA Trondheim 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Next Generation 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 NR Octagon MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Okinawa Dojo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 One Kick’s Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Pancrase Gym Sweden 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Pellegrino Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Phalanx MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Pitch Black MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Pittsburgh Fight Club 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Planet Eater 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Resilience Training Centre 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Revolution MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Ring Demon Jiu-Jitsu 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Rothwell MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 15 RVCA Training Center 0.333 1 2 1 1 -2
103 93 Saekson Muay Thai 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 SBG Ireland 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
103 93 Scorpion Fighting Systems 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Spartan Fitness 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 TATA Fight Team 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
103 93 Tatsujin Dojo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Team Balance 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 NR Team Capanay 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 NR Team Climb 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Team Curran 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Team Destruction 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Team Hunt 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Team Irish 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Team Lionheart 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 168 Team Quest 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
103 93 Team Spratt 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 The Pit Elevated 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 The Training Lab 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 NR Torture Athletics 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Toshido MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Trench Tech 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Vale Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 VFS Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
103 93 Vos Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
181 166 Jackson-Wink 0.500 6 6 0 1 -3
181 166 Longo & Weidman MMA 0.500 3 3 0 1 -3
183 168 Evolucao Thai 0.250 1 3 0 0 -4
183 93 HMC Academy 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
183 168 Integrated MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
183 168 Lauzon MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
183 93 SikJitsu 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
183 93 Syndicate MMA 0.250 1 3 0 0 -4
183 168 Systems Training Center 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
183 93 Team Oyama 0.250 1 3 0 0 -4
183 93 Top Notch Fitness 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
183 168 Xtreme Couture 0.375 3 5 0 0 -4
193 175 MMA Factory 0.000 0 1 0 1 -5
193 175 Triple Threat Gym 0.000 0 1 0 1 -5
195 177 Alan Belcher MMA 0.200 1 4 0 0 -6
195 93 Team Alpha Male 0.333 3 6 0 0 -6
197 179 Hard Knocks 365 0.455 5 6 0 2 -8
197 177 Kings MMA 0.167 1 5 0 0 -8

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home