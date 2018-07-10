LeBron James dupes fans into showing up at pizza joint, but he never showed

LeBron James caused quite a stir when he teased a potential appearance at a Los Angeles pizza joint, resulting in fans flocking to the restaurant.
The joke was on them, though, as James never actually showed up, and wasn’t even in the vicinity.
James broke his Twitter silence on Monday, when he sent a tweet that made it appear as if he was mulling an appearance at Blaze Pizza in Culver City.
That caused hundreds of fans to flock to the pizza joint soon after, as you can see below.
The fans were likely left disappointed, though. Not only did James not show up, but he, instead, elected to float around in his pool. His wife, Savannah, posted a photo of him cruising around in an inflatable donut around the time that fans were lining up at Blaze Pizza.
It sure didn’t take James long for him to use social media in an attention-seeking endeavor. And, sure enough, Lakers fans fell for it — hook, line and sinker.
