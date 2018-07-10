Look: Leonard Founette has lost weight, is focused on getting in peak shape

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette put together a stellar rookie campaign last season, and he hopes to build on that heading into 2018.

Fournette racked up 1,040 yards and scored nine touchdowns, helping lead the Jaguars to the AFC Championship game. If one or two plays had gone differently in that matchup against the Patriots, the Jaguars could have found themselves in the Super Bowl.

It wasn’t to be, but Fournette is heading into 2018 hungry, and he’s apparently been working out hard in the offseason to enter his sophomore campaign in peak shape. A report from John Reid of The Florida Times-Union states that Fournette has lost 11 pounds during the offseason, and is now right around 224 pounds — the same he was at while in college at LSU.

“I feel like I play my best at that weight – 223, 224 – that’s what I played in college,” Fournette said. “Why not? I don’t want to be average. I want to be above average, be the greatest one to play this game. I feel lighter, quicker and I have a lot of my burst.”

Here are some recent photos of the slimmed-down running back.

Yeah, we can’t wait for the season to kick off, either. Apparently, neither can Fournette. We expect a huge performance for him against the Giants in Week 1.