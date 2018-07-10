Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call: As Marte and Polanco go, so do the Pirates

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pittsburgh Pirates won their second game in a row last night against the Washington Nationals by a score of 6-3.

The game was notable to Pirates fans, not just because of the win and not just because of the silly bench-clearing “fracas” after Adam Eaton and Francisco Cervelli jawed at each other. No, it was notable because two of the so-called “liabilities” on the club and their performance.

Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco combined to go 3-for-6 with four RBI (all from Polanco), drawing two walks and scoring three runs. Marte also nabbed an outfield assist, nailing Daniel Murphy trying to take third.

It just goes to show you that as Marte and Polanco go, so do the Pittsburgh Pirates. The club has made significant investment in both outfielders — in terms of their place in the club’s plans — and when they do not produce, the club suffers. That’s true with every player trusted with a regular role, of course, but this is doubly true for Marte and Polanco.

Both have gone through the fire a bit this season. Pittsburgh Pirates fans looking to remain invested in the rest of the 2018 season should hope that this journey sharpens them for the rest of the year.

#RAISEIT Two wins in a row for the #Pirates as they beat the #Nationals 6-3. Nova went 5.2, giving up 3. Luckily, he only gave up 2 home runs tonight, both solo. Polanco hit a 2-run shot and drove in 4 runs total. He, Dickerson, and Freese had 2 hits apiece. Good game. #BUCSin280 — Pirates Breakdown (@piratebreakdown) July 10, 2018

