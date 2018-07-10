Samuel Umtiti's goal lifts France over Belgium (Video)

Belgium’s magical run came to an end in Tuesday’s semifinal-round matchup against France, and the game-winning goal came from an unlikely source.
With so many potential goal-scorers in the match, from Kylian Mbappe, to Eden Hazard, to Paul Pogba, to Kevin De Bruyne, it actually ended up being a defender that came up big in the clutch.
France defender Samuel Umtiti got on the other end of a corner kick, and perfectly deflected the ball into the back of the net in the 51st minute with his head.
https://twitter.com/FOXSoccer/status/1016761967409655808
This stat puts the feat in perspective.
France went on to win — punching its ticket to the final — 1-0. What a match.
