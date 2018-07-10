Soccer

Samuel Umtiti's goal lifts France over Belgium (Video)

Samuel Umtiti's goal lifts France over Belgium (Video)

Soccer

Samuel Umtiti's goal lifts France over Belgium (Video)

Belgium’s magical run came to an end in Tuesday’s semifinal-round matchup against France, and the game-winning goal came from an unlikely source.

With so many potential goal-scorers in the match, from Kylian Mbappe, to Eden Hazard, to Paul Pogba, to Kevin De Bruyne, it actually ended up being a defender that came up big in the clutch.

France defender Samuel Umtiti got on the other end of a corner kick, and perfectly deflected the ball into the back of the net in the 51st minute with his head.

https://twitter.com/FOXSoccer/status/1016761967409655808

This stat puts the feat in perspective.

France went on to win — punching its ticket to the final — 1-0. What a match.

Soccer

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Soccer
Home